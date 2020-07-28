It is "very likely" that a courtroom sizable enough for witnesses to deliver testimony will be available as early as Aug. 3, to continue the trial of accused child molester Sohlanse Roponei Jr., according to Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

He proposed bringing back the jury this week for questioning and for playback of prior witness testimony.

The trial has been paused due to COVID-19.

Roponei was denied a motion for acquittal earlier this month. However, it was said in court at that time that the prosecution would be dismissing one count of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge against him.

He still faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, according to Post files.

The prosecution rested its case after only two days of jury trial in mid-March.

Assault allegations

The victim, now 15, testified at trial: "I've been molested by Sohlanse. ... In elementary and little of my middle school years."

She alleged the sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother's room.

On May 19, 2017, on the girl's birthday, Roponei allegedly sent an Instagram message apologizing for his actions. The girl saved the message on her iPad, which her brother allegedly saw a couple of weeks later. He brought his sister and the iPad to the mother, but the mother deleted the message and the incident went unreported, documents state. The girl later moved out of her mother's house and went to live with her father.

On Feb. 21, 2019, the girl told her stepmother what had happened, documents state, and the woman then told the girl's father. He brought his daughter to the police station.

The police arrested Roponei months later on Nov. 5, 2019, documents state.