The murder trial of defendants Joyner Scott Sked and her boyfriend Rudy Quinata has been delayed at least a week to allow the prosecution more time to prepare its case.

The couple are accused of killing former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez in April.

Trial was initially scheduled to begin Dec. 15.

The duo appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

It was said during the hearing that the court also needed to complete an unrelated trial before it can begin selecting a jury for the murder case.

Parties will be back in court Dec. 7 to determine if jury selection can begin Dec. 22.

Sked and Quinata will stand trial separately. Quinata’s trial will follow immediately after Sked’s.

Both have pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Sanchez was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times.

Quinata had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s and was released from prison. Sked has an arrest record from when her 1-year-old child was found wandering on a street.