A man accused of decapitating Andrew Castro with a knife in Santa Rita and leaving Castro's head in an abandoned vehicle in Dededo last year is set to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam this summer.

Donovan Allen Chargualaf Ornellas, 41, appeared Tuesday before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

The court granted attorney Gloria Rudolph's request to withdraw from the case due to a conflict. Rudolph told the court her office represented the victim in the case.

Attorney William Pole was appointed to serve as defense co-counsel with attorney Terence Timblin.

Ornellas is scheduled back in court May 24 when parties can decide if they will be ready to go to trial July 13.

According to court documents, Ornellas told police he had used crystal methamphetamine while at the victim's apartment in Santa Rita on Jan. 19, 2021. Ornellas allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying Castro had placed his family in danger.

Ornellas, who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease or defect to charges of murder and aggravated assault, awaits a second forensic evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, Post files state.