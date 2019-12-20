Trial for ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. delayed into 2020

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have to wait until the day after New Year's to find out when his case will be ready to go for a second trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Torre faces charges of negligent homicide and aggravated assault in connection to the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Both the prosecution and defense have filed their witness lists for those they intend to call up to testify at trial.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan notified the court of the prosecution's intention to use previous trial testimony from retired Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola and retired GPD officer Jeremy Celis. Both have since relocated off island.

"I think everyone would be in agreement that it would be tough for (Dr. Espinola) to remember a case that's from four years ago," said Bordallo. The prosecution believes Espinola is in the Philippines.

Espinola, who conducted the autopsy on Piolo's body, had ruled the shooting a homicide. On the stand during the first trial he said he was 100% sure the death was a homicide, but added that he based his finding only on the body and not any other circumstantial or physical evidence.

O'Mallan said the government also included a medical examiner from Hawaii, Dr. Rachel Lange, on its witness list to possibly testify to Dr. Espinola's autopsy report.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola objected to her testimony being allowed.

"That's where we go to resolving this one step at a time. Let's start with are these people available, if not, then you guys can argue if that's a proper availability or not," said Bordallo.

It was said in court that the options to testify for those unavailable to appear at trial include providing testimony via video conference or using prior testimony.

Attorney Arriola also filed a notice of intent to use prior trial testimony for two expert witnesses, Dr. Joseph Cohen and Dr. Pablo Stewart, if they are unavailable.

As a forensic psychiatrist, Stewart testified during the first trial for the defense on the merits of Torre's claim to have suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout. Stewart's testimony was heard by the jury for the limited purpose of determining how reliable Torre's statements were from the night of the incident.

Cohen, also a defense witness, is a forensic pathologist in California. His testimony during Torre's first trial criticized Espinola's homicide determination and said that, based on the evidence available at the time of the autopsy, he would have ruled the manner of Piolo's death as undetermined.

"There is a written transcript of the entire trial," said Arriola. "I have subpoenaed whatever video coverage the media sources had done of the trial testimony of these witnesses for the court to consider using."

"If we have transcripts then we know we have recordings," said Bordallo.

Suppressed evidence

The prosecution also told the court that after reviewing the Supreme Court decision that overturned Torre's conviction, "There is only a certain portion of the body cam footage that is objectionable. So our intent is to mute the audio but to continue with the video," said O'Mallan.

"The audio and video was suppressed," said Arriola.

"Not all of it," said Bordallo.

"I know, not all of it. But, the government thinks they are going to mute it and continue to play the video,"said Arriola.

Bordallo gave the prosecution until Jan. 3 to file its explanation as to how it intends to use the police body camera footage at trial.

Torre is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 2.