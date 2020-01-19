A 25-year-old man charged in connection to the rape and killing of a teen in Dededo, and who pleaded guilty to separate burglary charges, appeared before the Superior Court of Guam to discuss if restitution were to be paid to the burglary victims.

Defendant Brandon Michael Acosta appeared before Judge Anita Sukola Wednesday morning.

The Office of the Attorney General said that it was unable to contact the victims and was looking to explore avenues.

In December of last year, Acosta pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

While in prison, Acosta allegedly told at least one other inmate that he killed Timicca Jadean Nauta on June 16, 2018, at Nauta's great-grandmother’s home along Chalan Koda in Dededo. Police learned of the information and brought Acosta in for questioning in October 2018.

Acosta has said that killing Nauta was a “mistake.” He blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine.

Acosta’s trial is set for April 22, 2020.