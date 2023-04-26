Trial in 2018 animal cruelty case set for July

Gerald Wayne Cruz II is scheduled to go to trial in July for allegedly shooting and killing several neighborhood pets in 2018.

Cruz appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday afternoon for a scheduled motion hearing filed by his defense counsel.

However, Judge John Terlaje, rather than have the attorneys argue the motion filed by Cruz's counsel, William Bischoff, decided to issue a trial schedule that would include dates for the motion to be formally argued prior to the trial date.

As a result, Cruz is scheduled to go to trial July 12 with a pretrial conference set for June 27. Another hearing was scheduled for June 5.

Charges

Cruz initially was charged in 2018 after being accused of shooting several pets in a Yigo neighborhood over the course of several months, Post files state.

One of the pets was a dog named Pugua, who Cruz allegedly shot with a .22-caliber rifle a day after arguing with an individual about Pugua's barking.

Throughout 2019, Cruz's charges of animal cruelty would be dismissed twice due to the fact the law at the time stated Cruz did not cruelly kill or torture the pets before they died. According to Post files, Cruz's shooting of Pugua did not result in immediate death, but rather left the Jack Russell-boonie mix to bleed to death.

In September 2021, the Supreme Court of Guam reinstated Cruz's case after the passage of a law, named after Pugua, that allowed the Office of the Attorney General to pursue felony charges against Cruz.

Cruz's case, as a result, was remanded to the Superior Court of Guam. According to court documents, Cruz motioned to dismiss his special allegations of deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony, but the request was denied in October 2022.

Cruz will stand trial for two counts of animal cruelty as third-degree felonies with the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony; three counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, also as third-degree felonies; and three counts of unsworn falsification as misdemeanors.