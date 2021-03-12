The man accused of robbing and beating an elderly barbershop owner in 2019 isn't standing trial this month in the Superior Court of Guam.

Frank Patrick Aitasi, who was set to go to trial on March 16, appeared before Judge Elyze Iriarte on Wednesday. It was said in court that the parties needed the delay, as witnesses are off island.

Aitasi has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation as the alleged crime was committed against a vulnerable victim, who is 61.

Aitasi told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop on Thanksgiving morning, according to court documents.

He allegedly admitted to police he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious and stole $900 from the shop's office.

It was after the owner turned her back to him that he allegedly struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground, then punched and stomped her, causing her to lose consciousness.