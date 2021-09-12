The trial of a man accused of repeatedly raping a girl known to him has been delayed as the defendant waits to get a new attorney.

Defendant Duayne Peters appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court that he had to withdraw due to a conflict. He said he is finalizing efforts to get Peters a new attorney.

There has been no indication yet as to when trial might begin or if Peters plans to take a plea deal with the government.

Peters is charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

His wife, Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony for her part in the sexual assaults, Post files state.

Her plea agreement states that she will testify against her husband at trial.

The couple were arrested after the now 18-year-old victim alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.