Trial in federal case involving nearly 1 pound of meth begins

Federal drug conspiracy defendant Mark Mayo is getting his day in court in a case that involves nearly 1 pound of meth that was being smuggled into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

Mayo, along with co-defendants Joseph R. Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza, is charged in the District Court of Guam with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and a notice of forfeiture.

The three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018, but Mayo contends he was unaware of the contents of the package he was asked to pick up.

Opening statements started before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday morning.

“I guess I was an asset to her or something,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro said to the jury as she explained what the defendant told the feds about his relationship with Mendoza. “Not customer, not friend, not bystander. Asset. And the evidence will show that Mark Mayo was exactly that.”

Sambataro said Daniel Pangelinan and Roman first went to the Barrigada Post Office on May 9, 2017 to pick up the package but was told by postal workers that it had not yet arrived.

The pair were then called the following day to pick up their package by Postal Inspector Richard Tracey, who was undercover, she said.

“They pick up the package addressed to Diane Uka and they leave with it. Now, after they leave, they start getting paranoid. They think that they are being followed,” she said.

She said investigators had replaced the 418.7 net grams of meth with a sham substance and a tracking device.

Investigators followed the duo to Dededo.

Sambataro said Pangelinan texted Mendoza, as he suspected authorities were on to them.

That’s when she said they decided to contact Mayo to be the middleman.

“He agrees to come pick up the package of methamphetamine from Pangelinan to bring to Mendoza,” she said. “They are trying to lose the law enforcement tails without losing the meth.”

The prosecution told the jury that the plan was for Roman to put the package on the ground near the side of the road for Mayo.

Agents were unaware of the alleged plan.

“(Agents) go and pick up the package they thought was abandoned. They don’t know that Mark Mayo is there. Mayo at this point is watching and he knows they are there,” she said, as she explained that the defendant told Mendoza that “the feds got the package.”

Pangelinan and Roman were detained, and Pangelinan agreed to cooperate with authorities, she said.

“He wasn’t just a friend running an errand, he wasn’t just a bystander who happens to be associated with these people, he wasn’t just an innocent party. In fact, he knew exactly what was going on,” she said. “I will ask you to bring back the only verdict that is compelled by the evidence, the law, and justice, is guilty on both counts.”

Defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona also addressed the jury.

“As the trial commences, you will hear evidence of drug packages. You will hear evidence of search warrants, you will hear evidence of drug seizures, you will hear evidence of criminal investigations, surveillance, arrests, and also about pleas – the guilty parties in this case. It’s going to be just like television, just like law and order, just like every police show that you’ve seen, but it’s actually going to be more interesting and more exciting because you are in the movie. You get to be the finders of fact of what happens in this case as a result,” Mantanona said. “Mr. Mayo is presumed innocent in this case. He starts here clean and jurors or yourselves have to start with a clean mind, a clean slate, clear your emotions to hear the evidence that is going to be put in today. The evidence will show that there was a conspiracy in this matter. That is correct. But a conspiracy which will show was done and was the brainchild of Daniel Pangelinan, who as the court showed you in the indictment isn’t even charged in this case.”

The defense alleged that the main suspects were Mendoza, Pangelinan and Roman.

“It was Pangelinan when he left the post office that felt uneasy, he felt something weird about whether he was being followed or not. He calls Mendoza, as the government stated, to help him with this great plan that he had – to effectuate picking up the drugs and getting the drugs. The evidence will show that Lovelia just got out of prison and she uses people to do her bidding. The evidence will show that Mark Mayo in this conspiracy, allegedly, doesn’t come into this thing until the 11th hour, until the very last moment. The evidence will show Mark Mayo isn’t clean. ... He has done bad things. It’s your job to judge him for the two charges that he is being charged for today and to find him guilty or not guilty based on the weight of the evidence and the credibility of that evidence.”

Mantanona said Mayo will give his version of the evidence throughout the trial.

“After the evidence is presented, then you will make a decision and the defense believes that after hearing all the evidence and giving it its due weight to yourselves that you will find that the defendant Mark Mayo, in this case, is not guilty,” he said.