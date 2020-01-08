The trial for William Mantanona, one of two brothers who stand accused of influencing a juror in a federal drug case, has been delayed as parties continue to prepare to argue their case before a jury.

His trial, which was set for Jan. 7, is now set to begin sometime next week.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

Defense attorney William Gavras told the court he expects the trial to take about five days to complete.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas said prosecutors have made efforts to streamline the trial. The prosecution plans to present at least 16 recordings, photos and other evidence during its case.

The defense requested a copy of one recording taken by a government witness.

Juror was wearing a wire

Gavras said that recording was captured by a juror in the drug case who was wearing a wire. He said the juror and John Mantanona were apparently heard in the recording discussing the case with an attorney. John Mantanona is William Mantanona's brother who was also indicted but faces a separate trial.

San Nicolas said the recording, which the government does not intend to use, was subject to attorney-client privilege. However, she told the court that the prosecutors would provide the entire recording to the defense.

Gavras said he is confident the recording does not include privileged information.

William Mantanona allegedly tried to influence a juror to vote not guilty and asked that same juror to influence other jurors to do the same in the trial against drug defendants Raymond John Martinez and Juanita Moser. That case was tried twice on Guam and both trials ended in hung juries. It was later moved to California, where the two were sentenced to 48 months in federal prison.

Martinez and Moser had been charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering in connection with an alleged conspiracy to bring 8 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $2.5 million, from California to Guam in 2015.

William Mantanona's indictment places his alleged obstruction of justice between Oct. 11, 2018, and Dec. 27, 2018, which is within the time frame of the second Martinez-Moser trial.

He is also accused of lying to investigators looking into juror interference in the same case.

The indictment was handed down earlier this year against William Mantanona and his brother, retired Guam police officer and FBI task force member John “Boom” Mantanona.

John Mantanona was charged with a second count of obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror by “corruptly positioning individuals within the courtroom” in order to influence and intimidate a juror to vote not guilty and for “knowingly and intentionally conspiring” to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 15, 2019.

His trial for the counts of obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror is set to begin in March 2020. John Mantanona's trial for the charge of conspiracy to distribute meth will follow.