It could be more than a month before the criminal trial for Sohlanse Roponei Jr. resumes at the Superior Court of Guam.

He stands accused of sexually molesting a young girl repeatedly over a three-year period, Post files state.

The Judiciary of Guam has been working on plans that would allow for each courtroom to function within the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

During a status hearing this week, the parties discussed potentially playing back the audio for jurors from the trial, which was paused mid-March due to the pandemic.

The case is not expected back in court for another two to three weeks.

Roponei faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Trial pre-pandemic

The girl, now 15, testified in March, saying the sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother's room.

The prosecution had rested its case. Defense attorney Peter Santos then requested that the defendant be acquitted of the charges, arguing the girl's testimony had been inconsistent and that the prosecution failed to provide any physical or direct evidence.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto argued there has been enough evidence for a jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge Vernon Perez took the motion under advisement, but has yet to make his ruling.