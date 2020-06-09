Trial in murder of teen girl could resume soon

The case against a man facing the resumption of his trial in the 2018 rape and killing of 15-year-old Timicca Jadean Nauta will have another hearing in the Superior Court of Guam next week.

Brandon Michael Acosta's case had a status hearing via teleconference on Monday before Judge Vernon Perez. The hearing only included the judge, court staff and the attorneys in the case, according to court records.

Details of the hearing were not made available as of press time Monday.

There's no word yet on when the trial will resume. Another status hearing has been scheduled for June 15.

Trial paused

Parties were in the middle of a jury trial before the government of Guam started closing all nonessential businesses, including most hearings at the courthouse, because of the public health emergency that started in mid-March.

In April, Perez issued a decision denying Acosta's request for the dismissal of the aggravated murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. Defense attorney William Pole contends the prosecution had failed to prove Acosta sexually assaulted the victim or that the sexual assault occurred prior to the teen's death.

The FBI testified during the trial that Acosta's DNA matched samples that were collected from Nauta's body.

The court ultimately left the decision up to the jury.

Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda in June 2018. Acosta was charged with her death four months later after he allegedly confided in an inmate at the Department of Corrections and shared details about the teen's death, court documents state.

At the time of the alleged confession, Acosta was in jail for a separate burglary case.