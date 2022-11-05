Trial on restaurant crash to begin

The trial for a woman suspected of driving a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen after an alleged night of drinking will begin this month.

Last month, Nakita Theresa Aguon was expecting to go to trial in December, however, after her attorney's schedule freed up it was decided in the Superior Court of Guam the trial will begin within the next two weeks.

The change in schedule occurred because Aguon's attorney, David Lujan, is expecting a pause in the trial for another client, Nicholas Moore, who faces charges related to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights.

The pause in Moore's trial is expected to last until January 2023 because of jurors' plans to leave island.

On Friday afternoon, Lujan told Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino, who is also the judge in Moore's trial, that he is ready to begin Aguon's trial this month.

Lujan added he will be leaving island Nov. 23, but trial should take only three to four days.

Tolentino subsequently decided jury selection will begin Nov. 16.

The prosecutor in the case is Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan, who said he has submitted a witness list and proposed jury instructions.

Aguon was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor in connection to the crash into Jerry Kitchen in February 2021. Court documents state Aguon was seen drinking at a bar before losing control of her car on Route 1, and she crashed her red Jeep into the restaurant, which is one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.