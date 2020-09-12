Trial postponed for bid-rigging defendants

The three people accused of rigging bids for federally funded University of Guam projects were scheduled to go to trial in the District Court of Guam in November of this year, but that has since been postponed.

Defendants Thomas E. Marler, Jayanika Lawrence and John Hobart Lawrence were granted their request by Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday to vacate the trial date and allow them more time to prepare.

Court filings state John Hobart Lawrence needs additional time to review the extensive discovery, and there’s a need for all defendants to complete investigations which have been greatly hampered by the pandemic.

The court vacated the Nov. 18 trial date.

A status hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 29.

John Hobart Lawrence, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam, was added to the case after a superseding indictment was filed in federal court in June.

He, along with his daughter, Jayanika Lawrence, and Marler, a former University of Guam researcher and professor, are accused of rigging bids for UOG projects funded by the Navy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The alleged conspiracy included creating false bids so the grants would be awarded to companies under the defendants' control, the prosecution alleges.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

John Hobart Lawrence and Marler are longtime friends and associates, according to court documents.