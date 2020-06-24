A former Guam National Guard sergeant facing federal charges of producing child pornography is scheduled to go to trial in the District Court of Guam this September.

Jerry Thomas Guerrero II appeared via video conference before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for a status hearing on Tuesday.

Guerrero's attorney Jay Arriola told the court that the pandemic and ongoing lockdown in the state of Arizona has caused delays, adding that is where the evidence is located.

It was also said during the hearing that more than half of potential jurors recently questioned have responded that they are either not comfortable or somewhat uncomfortable with reporting for jury duty during the ongoing pandemic.

"The community is not excited to come in to a non-COVID-free Guam courthouse," said Tydingco-Gatewood.

Another status hearing has been scheduled for July 8.

Guerrero faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

In July 2019, federal agents arrested Guerrero at the National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

The arrest is a "direct result of the work being done by the Marianas Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force ... to prevent, stop and counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children living in Guam and the CNMI," the FBI stated.

Guerrero also faced criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl and recording videos of the acts in 2018, Post files state.

Guerrero had been in the Guard for 10 years, but his military obligation expired in July of last year and he did not reenlist, Post files state.