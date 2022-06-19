A former Department of Youth Affairs worker accused of assaulting a client at the youth facility is set to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam next month.

Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb, 23, had her case heard before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin July 13.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court he still needs the prosecution to turn over certain evidence so he can prepare for trial.

Lamb has since pleaded not guilty to assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a client, 12, told police he and Lamb were in a room when he apparently insulted Lamb repeatedly.

Lamb was then accused of removing her duty belt and asking the victim, "You want to try me?"

The child felt scared and said, "No," documents state.

That's when Lamb allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Lamb allegedly admitted to investigators that she punched the child and claimed she was fed up with his disrespect.

In an interview with The Post, Lamb apologized to the client for her actions. She also said she did not get proper guidance or support during her four months with the agency.