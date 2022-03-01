A man accused of threatening to kill an elderly man before stealing his car is set to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam this month.

Tyson Johnny Teliu, 26, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

Jury selection and trial is scheduled to begin on March 10.

Teliu faces charges of armed carjacking as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, and theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

In January, he asked the victim for a ride when he allegedly pulled out a piece of metal rebar and attempted to hit the victim, threatening to kill the victim if he did not hand over his car keys.

Police eventually caught him and during a search found two baggies with methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a syringe in the driver's seat, and a pipe in the passenger's seat, Post files state.

Teliu allegedly admitted to authorities that he knew what he did was wrong, adding that he needed the money to buy Enfamil for his child.

The suspect then allegedly told police he was going to attack the victim after he is released or that he would have his friends go after the victim, court documents state.

Teliu was convicted in a separate 2014 case on charges of assault and criminal mischief.