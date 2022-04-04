A man facing murder charges in connection with the death of a Tamuning mother is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Defendant John Richard Bass III, 27, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

His trial has been set for Oct. 3

Local psychologist Dr. Juan Rapadas previously told the court that his assessment shows that Bass is fit to stand trial.

Bass stands accused in the deadly stabbing of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana on June 6, 2021, at a Tamuning apartment complex.

He allegedly stabbed Laguana more than a dozen times. The woman's 19-year-old daughter also suffered stab wounds while trying to defend her mother, court documents state.