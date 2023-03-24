A man accused of stabbing a puppy in October 2022 is set to go to trial next week.

Silves Chenen appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Maria Cenzon to answer to charges stemming from an accusation of animal abuse.

Chenen was charged with two counts of animal abuse as third-degree felonies after a man alleged to officers with the Guam Police Department that Chenen stabbed his dog. The man, prior to calling police, said he saw his dog dying on the ground and Chenen sitting next to it, court documents state.

During the hearing, Chenen and his attorney, Peter Sablan from the Public Defender Service Corp., told Cenzon they will be proceeding to trial after two rejected plea offers from the prosecution.

Cenzon explained that Chenen's first offer was accepted at the end of last year, but due to the change of administration at the Office of the Attorney General, it made the offer "stale." The second offer was rejected outright by Chenen's counsel, Cenzon added.

The lack of a plea deal means Chenen's scheduled trial date for March 29 will go forward because of attorneys not being able to come to a pretrial resolution. Cenzon said the parties will meet again March 27 for another conference.

With trial pending, Cenzon expressed concern that a witness list had not been filed by the prosecution.

"This is a 2022 case, so there's really no reason why there's such a protracted delay for witnesses. ... It needs to be filed, like now, because the scheduling order in the case is supposed to have been filed since Feb. 13," Cenzon told prosecutor Kristine Borja, who was not the attorney assigned to the case, but was filling in for the AG's office at the hearing.

Borja said she will ensure the witness list is filed by the assigned prosecutor.

Alleged animal abuse

On Oct. 11, 2022, a man reported to police that Chenen stabbed his dog outside of a funeral home in Harmon. After he saw his dog on the ground dying, Chenen allegedly said, "I did it. I stabbed it," charging documents state.

When asked why he would do it, Chenen said the dog came to him and was licking his hand. But when police arrived, he allegedly stated the stabbing was in self-defense because the "puppy attacked him and viciously bit him on his arm while pointing to his inner bicep," the complaint stated.

Officers were able to see several puncture wounds on the puppy, while they did not observe any injuries on Chenen, according to court documents.