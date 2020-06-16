A woman accused of offering a police officer sexual favors in exchange for her freedom is set to go to trial next year.

Dionne O'Conner Garganta Estella, who is charged with offering a bribe as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, appeared via Zoom for a hearing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon.

It was said during the hearing that Estella was recently released from prison, as the court determined she was charged with a nonviolent offense.

Parties agreed there could be a potential plea deal in her case.

Until that happens, the court has scheduled jury selection and trial to begin March 10, 2021.

"Thank you for your time and for releasing me," Estella told the court.

Disturbance report

In October 2019, police responded to a disturbance at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. Security stated the hotel room was "trashed" and that the suspect became aggressive when she was asked to leave, Post files state.

The suspect yelled vulgarities and told officers they were not going to "take her" and that she had "smoked kek." The woman also offered police sexual favors multiple times as well as money if they were to release her from custody, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

Inside the room, authorities found an assault rifle-style BB gun, a small plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue, marijuana seeds and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.