Trial set on use of church assets to pay abuse claims

A bench trial has been set for this month for a lawsuit seeking to include at least $58 million in assets of Catholic parishes and schools as part of the Archdiocese of Agana bankruptcy estate to help pay clergy sex abuse claimants.

The disputed properties in the three-year-old lawsuit include more than 120 lots, school and parish buildings, and cemeteries estimated to be worth at least $52 million, according to the creditors' lists.

The assets also include more than 70 cars, sport utility vehicles, buses and other types of vehicles worth nearly $300,000, and nearly $5.9 million worth of personal property in the form of bank accounts, the lists show.

But many of the listed properties did not have estimated values, so the actual total amount of disputed properties would be much higher.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood will preside over the trial and hear oral arguments from the archdiocese and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, mostly clergy sex abuse claimants, starting Feb. 18.

The trial could proceed through two Saturdays, Feb. 19 and 26, as well as Presidents Day, Feb. 21, the judge said Feb. 4 in a court order.

This trial comes after the judge ruled last year that the 33 Catholic "parishes and schools fall under the debtor and that they are one and the same."

The "debtor" is the archdiocese in its ongoing bankruptcy case.

But the 2021 court ruling did not cover the archdiocese's argument that the disputed properties were held as beneficiaries of a resulting trust.

Protecting assets in trust

The archdiocese, through attorneys Ford Elsaesser, Bruce Anderson and John Terlaje, said the archbishop holds properties as trustee and the parishes and schools are beneficiaries of that trust.

"The Catholic parishes and schools hold the equitable and beneficial interests. The Catholic parishes and schools built, renovated, maintain, use and occupy the disputed property to carry out their ministries and for the benefit of their parishioners and students," the archdiocese's attorneys said in their Jan. 31 court filings.

The creditors committee, mostly clergy sex abuse claimants, represented by attorneys Edwin Caldie, Robert Kugler and Andrew Glasnovich, said the debtor or the archdiocese seeks to use the remedy of resulting trust "to insulate most of its assets from the reach of creditors."

The primary creditors at issue, they said, are survivors of child sexual abuse, who, at the time of their abuse, were themselves parishioners and students of parishes and schools within the archdiocese.

The creditors said it would violate the most fundamental principles of fairness and common sense to impose a resulting trust under these circumstances and thus prohibit survivors of clergy abuse from accessing the majority of this voluntary bankruptcy debtor's assets.

There are some 270 Guam clergy sex abuse claimants.

The claimants have said they were sexually molested or raped by priests and other clergy, including former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, when they were minor altar servers. Some said they were abused by more than one priest.

No 'convincing evidence'

The creditors committee also said no court in the United States has imposed a resulting trust under the circumstances present in this case, "and the law does not support doing so for the first time here."

"The debtor cannot produce the clear and convincing evidence required to justify the extraordinary relief of excluding the majority of the Debtor's property from its bankruptcy estate through the imposition of dozens, if not hundreds, of resulting trusts," the creditors stated in their Jan. 31 trial brief.

They said if the parishes were actually beneficial owners of parochial property, one would expect the archbishop, as a trustee, to provide financial reporting to them.

But as trustee to the "entire" archdiocese, the archbishop requires reporting from the parishes to dispatch his duty to protect the assets of the entire archdiocese, they said.

Similarly, they said, rather than paying monthly dividends to parishes and schools, as one might expect if such entities were beneficial owners, the parishes and schools pay assessments to the archdiocese at the archbishop's direction.

Such assessments are allocated by the archbishop in a manner that benefits the archdiocese "as a whole," the creditors said.

The archdiocese earlier offered to pay up to $34 million to clergy sex abuse claimants.

The creditors committee, meanwhile, offered a higher payout plan involving a minimum of $100 million from insurers, and more real property asset transfers.

The archdiocese also said the parishes and schools have offered to contribute numerous real properties and cash to survivors through the bankruptcy process.

Donations, gifts

The archdiocese said many real and personal properties within the archdiocese were acquired via donations, contributions and gifts from the Catholic faithful.

The creditors said courts do not recognize the transfer of a gift of property as a circumstance justifying the imposition of a resulting trust in the first instance.

They said gifts are not "consideration" sufficient to justify a purchase money resulting trust, and necessarily do not demonstrate a trust intention by the donor because they are a gift.

The creditors also asked the court not to consider internal religious rules to avoid violating the First Amendment, which states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."

They asked the court instead to focus its analysis on the debtor's formation and governance documents, accounts and property records, actual actions and practices, and its interactions with its parishes and schools.