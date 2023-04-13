A doctor accused of sexual assault will go to trial this month.

Ugochukwu Akoma appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing related to charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Akoma stands accused of sexually assaulting a female patient in October 2021. Jury selection and trial will start April 26 before Judge John Terlaje, according to Akoma's attorney, Jay Arriola.

Akoma, at his arraignment hearing, pleaded not guilty to the charges and also waived his right to a speedy trial, Post files state. He also requested a jury of six, which was granted.

Since being charged, Akoma has been released from custody and allowed to travel on the condition that he report to probation weekly.

Akoma's charges stem from a woman accusing the Hepzibah Family Medical Clinic doctor of sexually assaulting her on Oct. 23, 2021.

The woman, who was Akoma's patient, said the two were alone in an examination room when Akoma made her sit down on a chair and sat next to her. He then made the woman touch his groin "over his clothing” and touched the victim's private area inappropriately, charging documents state.

When the woman reported it to the police three days later, she said she told Akoma to stop.

A complaint was filed by the Office of the Attorney General on Oct. 21, 2022, almost one year after the alleged incident.

Earlier allegations

In addition to the allegations leading to Akoma's first criminal charges locally, he has been accused in the past of similar misconduct by female patients and a former co-worker who reported it to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

As a result of the complaints, the board restricted Akoma from being alone with female patients while it investigated the allegations.

The woman in the current criminal case filed one of the complaints before the board, which has said it expects to complete the investigation this month.

Post files also state Akoma had been similarly restricted in his practice in Iowa and, in January 2018, signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.

The agreement alleges "unwanted sexual comments” and "unwanted sexual advances” toward female co-workers, in addition to having "violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients.”