A man who stands accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl for several years will stand trial soon in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Duane Arthur Dungca, 39, had a hearing before Judge Dana Gutierrez on Thursday.

Jury selection is set to begin on Feb. 24.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori argued his request to have certain evidence and witness testimony excluded at trial.

He contends the government’s witness, a Healing Hearts Crisis Center employee, should not be allowed to take the stand, as the victim never received services from them.

“It appears the government’s intention is to add weight to the case,” said Hattori. ”This is a case with zero corroborating evidence. ... It would be error to allow this witness to bolster the testimony of the complaining witness."

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown argued that the expert witness testimony is appropriate, as they have experience in working with sexual assault victims.

The defense also objected to the prosecution playing a PayTel recording from the Department of Corrections at trial. The phone recording was a conversation between the defendant and another person.

The court took the matter under review.

Dungca was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police she was sexually assaulted when she was between 8 and 13 years old.