A former airman accused of raping a 9-year-old girl known to him in 2018 could go to trial this month in the Superior Court of Guam.

Louis Anthony Vargas appeared before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday.

During the hearing, the parties agreed to seal the alleged victim's name in an exhibit that would be presented before a jury at trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin on April 19 with opening statements potentially starting on April 26.

The government also told the court that they have two expert witnesses who will be flying in from off-island.

Vargas is expected to appear back in court on April 16.

Allegations

On July 26, 2018, the former Air Force technical sergeant was accused of assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a Mangilao residence.

He was indicted on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault and six two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. Each count includes a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.