Trial to begin for soldier accused of attempting to entice a minor

The trial for a Guam National Guard soldier who denied attempting to entice a minor into having sex is scheduled to begin next week.

Christopher De Leon Guerrero allegedly attempted to entice a minor between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020, using an iPhone 11. He is scheduled to go to trial in the District Court of Guam on Thursday, July 15.

According to Post files, the "minor" was actually a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl online. De Leon Guerrero was 29 at the time.

In December, De Leon Guerrero appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo and denied the allegations against him.

The Guam National Guard has stated it is aware of the case.

De Leon Guerrero currently is not on duty in the Guard and his last activation was a deployment to Egypt, which was completed early last year.