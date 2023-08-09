Trial to resume in 2021 restaurant crash

The trial for a woman accused of driving a red Jeep into a Tamuning restaurant will resume next week.

Nakita Aguon appeared Monday in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing related to the 2021 crash into Jerry Kitchen. She faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired.

The hearing was the first time Aguon has appeared in court since her trial was paused due to a medical emergency.

However, rather than appearing with her attorney, David Lujan, Aguon sat beside attorney William Gavras before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Gavras explained his appearance was because Lujan was off island and was requesting that the hearing be delayed. When asked by Tolentino if trial could resume Aug. 15, Gavras declined to answer as he felt Lujan was in a better position to address the matter.

Tolentino, who was expecting to have discussions with Lujan at the hearing, then asked prosecutor Grant Olan for his position on a continuance.

Olan, who explained he had been corresponding via email with Lujan regarding another delay in the trial last week, said he opposed any continuances.

"The people oppose any further continuances of this matter. This is a simple misdemeanor case and it's been dragging on for far too long – not only as an inconvenience to the court and the jury, the people are prejudiced by the long, drawn-out trial," said Olan, who requested trial resume as soon as possible.

Gavras, in response, once again said he felt Lujan would be better suited to reply to any questions regarding any change to the start date, which Tolentino said puts him in a "tough position."

"I've tried to be as accommodating to counsel as well as Ms. Aguon and also the government, but I also have the jury to contend with that never anticipated that they will be sitting in a jury trial of six for over close to a year," Tolentino said of the trial, which began in November 2022 and has seen several delays.

"It really is inexcusable that it's taking this long," Tolentino added before deciding he will call in jurors on Aug. 15 to "move things along."

Allegations

On the evening of Feb. 25, 2021, Aguon allegedly drove a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen after being seen drinking at a Hagåtña bar with three others and leaving hours later, apparently drunk. About 10 to 15 minutes after leaving the bar, the red Jeep was driving on Marine Corps Drive and attempted to make a left turn at the ITC intersection. Aguon allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the restaurant.

GPD officers arrived on the scene and but didn't administer a sobriety test for Aguon.

Almost two months after the crash, investigators from the AG's office met with a confidential witness, which led to Aguon being charged with driving while impaired. Lujan has argued the charging of Aguon was a "cover-up" for the police.

According to Post files, the last witness to testify at trial was Joneen Terlaje, an off-duty police officer, who testified to being in the red Jeep the night of the crash.