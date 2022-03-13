The government is calling witnesses in the criminal trial being held in the Superior Court of Guam against Derick James Simmons, 30.

Simmons stands accused of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

In May 2020, he was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child told police that a man known to her had sexually assaulted her between September and November 2019, then again between April 26 and May 2, 2020.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim said she would pretend to be asleep and cover herself with a blanket each time the suspect would sexually assault her, documents state.

The trial is ongoing before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

Simmons was arrested again in January in a separate case on charges of harassment. He was accused of threatening a woman known to him, and emailing her: “When I get you alone, you’re going to die … you want me to slice your f****** throat,” and telling her that if she goes to police "that’ll just make me want to hurt you,” court documents state.