Dr. Olivia Cruz was a trailblazer, according to island hospitals who gave tributes to the first CHamoru woman to become a physician.

Cruz's passing was confirmed today.

Dr. Cruz was a long-time Guam Memorial Hospital internal medicine doctor.

"She worked at our island’s community hospital for over 30 years. She is also the first female CHamoru physician. In that light, Dr. Cruz was a trailblazer, paving the road for many young CHamoru women to follow in her footsteps, and today the island can be proud of the magnitude, professionalism and capabilities of our female healthcare leaders," according to a statement from GMH's staff, executives and Board of Trustees who extended their condolences to the family of Dr. Cruz.

"Dr. Cruz was passionate about her work and her community. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Haddock, and two adult children, Ray and Michele, along with seven grandchildren," according to GMH.

Guam Regional Medical City also offered a tribute to Dr. Cruz.

"We would like to thank Dr. Cruz for her many contributions to Guam as a physician caring for patients and as an inspiration to women and young girls striving to reach for their dreams. She was a trailblazer, overcoming any obstacle in her path to becoming Guam’s first CHamoru woman doctor in 1962. Dr. Cruz has been a catalyst for many local women aspiring to a career in medicine," according to GRMC.

"GRMC holds a special connection to Dr. Cruz, as her daughter-in-law Carla Haddock, DNP, has been a member of our family, too, for several years. GRMC was proud to honor Dr. Olivia Cruz for her contributions during Mes Chamorro, National Women’s History Month, National Physician’s Week, and Doctor’s Day in 2019.

Dr. Cruz, or Dr. "OC" as she was fondly known, shared a story that day that exemplifies the type of doctor she was, according to GRMC.

It's a story GRMC now shares.

Climbed 25-foot cliff to save a life

The story involved a 20-ton compactor that toppled over a cliff during the construction of GMH in 1989, leaving an injured operator stranded 25 feet from the top. The compactor was hanging so precariously, and the firemen were too worried to attempt climbing down to reach the man.

"Without a moment’s thought, Dr. Cruz climbed down the 25-foot cliff to reach the operator. With the compactor precariously hanging over the side, Dr. Cruz splinted the man’s broken femur and quickly tended to his other injuries before they were both raised to the top. This is the type of doctor Olivia Cruz was and this is who we will miss. An extraordinary woman and an incredible doctor," according to GRMC.

"GRMC expresses its deep sorrow and sincerest condolences to her husband Dr. Robert Haddock, their children Ray and Michelle, their spouses and her grandchildren, and the entire family."

Vocal advocate for affordable health care

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio also issued statements on the passing of Dr. Cruz.

“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of Dr. Olivia Cruz, a close friend, cherished colleague, and vocal advocate of more accessible, affordable health care for the people of Guam,” said Gov.Leon Guerrero. “After surviving the war, Dr. Cruz took every opportunity to transform her life. She prized education and became a local medical scholar prior to taking a historic first step for CHamoru women. With her academic research earning praise in 1962, she went on to join the 8% of women who graduated from a medical school in the U.S. and became the first CHamoru woman medical doctor from Guam. Jeff and our family send our sincerest condolences to her husband Dr. Robert Haddock, their children Ray and Michelle, and their entire family.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said, “As we celebrate Mes CHamoru and Women’s History Month, the loss of Dr. Cruz reminds us of the giant contributions of CHamoru women to our island and people.

“Every patient of hers would tell you she treated them as special as the next, and many will remember her remarkable courage in saving lives, even if it meant scaling down a cliff to reach her patient. Her lifesaving passion was her purpose and her life an inspiration for young women everywhere. As we continue supporting our health care workers in this pandemic, the legacy of Dr. Cruz urges us to prioritize the preservation of life and raise the ambitions of our people.”