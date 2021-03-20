Tributes pour in for former first lady, advocate for people with disabilities

An advocate for people with disabilities. A gracious first lady. A woman with the heart to help others.

These were just some of the words shared Friday in tribute to former first lady Rosanne Santos Ada, wife of former Gov. Joseph Ada, the island's governor from 1987 through 1994.

The former first lady's death was confirmed Friday.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said, on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature, the former first lady's "lifelong work and dedication to the people of Guam includes serving as the executive director of the Guam Developmental Disabilities Council and as a board member for Guma’ Mami, among others."

"Mrs. Ada devoted much of her time to helping those in our community who are most in need. We must strive to honor her life achievements by continuing her advocacy in service to our island."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the legacy the former first lady leaves behind will not be forgotten. "We are grateful for all her contributions to the people of Guam.

“We join Gov. Ada, his family, and the island of Guam in mourning former first lady Rosanne Ada. She truly lived a life marked by compassion, warmth, and love evidenced by her decades of service and commitment to underserved communities," Leon Guerrero stated.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio also noted Rosanne Ada's career at the forefront of championing services for individuals with disabilities.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said his family extends "the fullness of our hearts on the passing of first lady Rosanne Ada to our dear friend Gov. Joe, the family, and the Ada and Santos clans," San Nicolas stated.

Former Sen. Aline Yamashita, who served with the former first lady on the Guma' Mami board, said the former first lady "worked tirelessly for those who needed a voice."

"As executive director of DD Council, she facilitated opportunities - like technology- to help with communication and job opportunities," Yamashita said. "I can still see the folks excited as they learned and used computers for the first time. First lady Rosanne was genuine with a big heart. We thank her for all she did for us."

The former first lady continued her work through Gov. Eddie Calvo's administration.

“I was so blessed as a young man to know her as the first lady with Gov. Joe Ada and the graciousness with which she held that office,” Cavo said.

“I’ve also had the honor and pleasure of knowing the first lady Rosanne as someone who worked in my administration to assist some of the people in our island who need our support and understanding - individuals with disabilities.”

The Republican Party of Guam stated, “Mrs. Ada was a tireless advocate for persons with disabilities in our community and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. From Yigo to Umatac, Mrs. Ada touched the lives of many island residents regardless of political party and she will be dearly missed.”