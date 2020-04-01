In the legal community, Peter Siguenza is being remembered as the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Guam who stood, unwavering, in one of Guam's most challenging times for the then-divided trial and appellate courts.

Retired Chief Justice Peter Charles Siguenza died Monday surrounded by loved ones, according to current Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

"Chief Justice Siguenza served his term during some very tumultuous times in our court’s history – with the challenges of re-establishing the Supreme Court of Guam and forging a unified Judiciary," Carbullido said in a statement Tuesday.

Siguenza spent 12 years as a Superior Court of Guam trial judge and then rose to the Supreme Court, where he was appointed as the first chief justice of Guam in 1996.

"He unwaveringly dedicated the latter part of his career to ensuring the unification of the Superior and Supreme courts, establishing the Judiciary in the framework of the Organic Act, and reorganizing the Judiciary as the third co-equal and independent branch of the government of Guam. Although he retired before the unification, the unified Judiciary we all serve in today is a credit to his efforts," Carbullido stated.

"I had the distinct privilege of serving alongside him as a colleague on the bench – I at the beginning of my career as a justice, and he, at the end of his," Carbullido stated. "I came to know this about him: He was undaunted by public criticism in the face of doing what he believed was correct under the law; he never bowed to partisan interests, and applied the law with an even hand; he remained a vigorous advocate for equal partnership with the other branches of government."

Refused to 'conform to anything other than who he was'

The current chief justice got a front-seat view of Siguenza, not only as a jurist, but also as someone who loved life in the outdoors.

"And amid all these grand and admirable qualities, let us never forget his unrivaled sense of humor, his musical talent, his love for the ocean and for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and his refusal to conform to anything other than who he was," Carbullido stated.

'Comforted by the bright light of his life'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio issued a joint statement:

“We join Guam in mourning the passing of retired Chief Justice Peter Siguenza. His life was committed to the cause of justice and the advancement of fairness. As a giant in Guam’s legal community, Chief Justice Siguenza contributed to a legacy of jurisprudence which made our people strong and true.

"While our hearts are weighed down by the tragedy of his passing, we are comforted by the bright light of his life. We pray for those he left behind and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Truth-seeker and had a unique style

Sen. Therese Terlaje, oversight chairwoman of the Guam Legislature Committee on Health, Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land and Justice, gave tribute to Siguenza as a lifelong public service servant who sought truth and justice with his unique style.

“He set an example for me and many other young lawyers of how to balance hard work with a full appreciation of the uniqueness of our beautiful community,” Terlaje stated.

Biker and harmonica player

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said, "I will always remember Chief Justice Siguenza for being more forward-thinking and outspoken when it came to legislation. Voicing his opposition for helmet laws and his support for the legalization of marijuana for medicinal and recreational use – even debating doctors about it at Rotary meetings.

"In public, it would be hard to miss him in the crowds always showing up in a biker vest and the sound of his harmonica."

The elected officials and the Judiciary both shared one voice in offering condolences to the family and expressing their feeling of loss.

"The Judiciary mourns the loss of a great jurist, and many of us also mourn the loss of a dear friend," Carbullido stated.