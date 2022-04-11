The three men accused of killing Navy veteran Adam James Messier are waiting to have their day in court.

Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, Curtis James Blas, and Brandon James Flaherty appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

The trial has not yet been scheduled.

During the hearing, Carriaga’s defense attorney Samuel Teker asked the court if his client could be allowed to work while he remains under house arrest. Teker said Carriaga would be working with his third-party custodians. The judge told him to file the motion with the court.

The three are scheduled to appear back in court Aug. 19.

Detectives located the remains of Messier, 39, in a ranch area in Yigo, four years after he was reported missing, Post files state.

A witness told authorities that her now-deceased boyfriend, Jason Alianza, and his brother, Carriaga, and Alianza's son, Blas, brutally beat Messier, while Flaherty held Messier down, court documents state.

Flaherty alleged a black rope or wire was used to strangle Messier.