Three people have been charged separately with drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam Tuesday.

Christopher Gogo Calitis

Christopher Gogo Calitis, 41, also known as Christopher Dell Calistis and Christopherdel Gogo Calitis, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, a driver was told to stop along Route 16 in Harmon on Monday after police noticed his registration had expired back in January.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and continued to drive before getting out of the car and taking off on foot with passengers.

Officers caught one of the passengers who, during a search, had a glass pipe with meth residue.

Jose Agulto Navarro

In a separate case, a 26-year-old man, who was pulled over for speeding through a stop sign, was arrested on drug charges, as well.

Jose Agulto Navarro was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect refused to give police his ID and get out of the car.

The suspect only exited the car after more police officers showed up. As he was being placed in handcuffs, the suspect pulled away, jumped back into the car and tried to leave, documents state. Officers were able to stop him.

After getting out of the car, the suspect allegedly punched one of the officers in the head and elbowed another officer.

During a search, police found a glass pipe and a resealable bag with a white crystalline substance that both tested positive for meth, documents state.

Maky Simiron

A 37-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after police pulled him over for having expired license plates.

Maky Simiron was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state the suspect got out of the car when a clear bag fell out from underneath his leg. The bag contained suspected meth.

The suspect told police he bought the "ice" for $40 from a woman at a gas station in Dededo.