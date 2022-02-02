Three people were arrested following a riot reported in Humåtak on Sunday.

Jeffrey Jude Sanchez Quinata, 55, and Kenny Sanchez Quinata, 51, were each charged with attempted burglary as a second-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and two counts of criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspects were involved in a fight with several others known to them when the pair dragged one victim and repeatedly punched his face and body as he was lying on the ground.

Two women then stepped in to help the victim and bring him inside the residence, documents state.

The pair, who are reportedly brothers, then allegedly grabbed the victim’s fishing rods and used it to damage the victim’s car before again calling the victim out to fight.

Both are then accused of walking to the back of the victim’s residence and using a metal chair to smash the windows in an attempt to get inside and again attack the victim, documents state.

Medics responded to treat the victim for multiple injuries, documents state.

A third suspect was charged separately in the Superior Court of Guam in connection to the reported riot.

Shane Dray Aguon, 26, was charged with attempted burglary as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and two counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

Aguon allegedly hit the two women who were trying to stop the fight and protect the victim from being attacked.

He was also accused of following the two others suspects to the back of the residence where he banged on the shutters while calling the victim out to fight, court documents state.

Aguon also allegedly tried to get inside the home.