Three men charged in connection with the murder of Navy veteran Adam Messier have been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Brandon James Flaherty, Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, and Curtis James Blas were indicted on charges of murder. Carriaga additionally faces a special allegation for possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

All three remain in prison.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains at a ranch area in Yigo on Oct. 28.

Flaherty's family owns Tumon Horizon Condominiums, where the alleged attack on Messier occurred.

He is accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him, court documents state.

The men then told investigators that they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, documents state.