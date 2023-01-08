A woman reported to police three people tried to enter her residence to fight with her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, police responded to a Mongmong condominium and spoke with a woman who said she heard a loud bang at her front door and saw three teenagers she recognized, identified as Jerem Alas Onichy, Sander Aweny and Alex Aweny, outside her residence, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The woman reported the 16-year-olds wanted to speak to her boyfriend but he refused to come out. Alex Aweny then allegedly “pulled the door knob from the outside attempting to hold the door open” for Onichy and Sander Aweny to try and get inside.

The woman, however, was able to close the door before they entered and held the doorknob until they gave up and let go, according to the complaint.

The woman explained the three teenagers were there to fight with her boyfriend.

The woman also reported seeing Onichy shatter another resident's window with a metal object before using it to hit the windshield of her car. Surveillance footage showed some of the incident including one of the defendants “hitting the screen door with what appeared to be a machete,” the complaint alleged.

Officers later found Onichy, Sander Aweny and Alex Aweny and noted Onichy smelled like alcohol before he allegedly said he was drunk and loves to drink. Onichy also told police, “I did it and those (expletive) deserved it,” along with saying he drank an entire bottle of rum and “wants to go to jail,” court documents stated.

Onichy and Sander Aweny were charged with attempted home invasion and attempted burglary. Onichy also faces two charges of criminal mischief. Alex Aweny was charged with attempted home invasion and burglary via complicity.

Onichy, Sander Aweny and Alex Aweny are in custody at the Department of Youth Affairs, according to prison records.