Trip cancellations double in 2 days

In just two days, the Guam Visitors Bureau reported thousands more tourists have canceled their travel plans to Guam as the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus has prompted overseas trip jitters.

According to GVB, there have been 5,128 preliminary cancellations as of Wednesday.

In the beginning of the week, the agency reported more than 2,200 cancellations. The week prior, cancellations were at 1,600.

Most cancellations came from Korea, followed by Japan. These are the island's two main sources of tourists.

Cancellations from Korea totaled 4,606, which included flight bookings from January to April.

Japanese cancellations totaled 481, which included bookings from travel agents that covered flights and hotel packages from January to March.

China, with 27 cancellations, included flight and hotel packages for the month of February.

Lastly, Taiwan recorded 14 cancellations, which included flight and hotel packages for February.

According to GVB, the cancellation numbers are still preliminary, and the agency is expecting a clearer picture later this month.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 24,324, with more than 3,000 in critical condition, The Washington Post reported Thursday. China has reported 490 deaths, and two others have succumbed from the illness – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.