Triple J donates 2022 Kia Seltos to GMHVA Thanksgiving Raffle

Triple J Auto Group, in the giving spirit ahead of the holiday season, donated a 2022 Kia Seltos to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association to help kick off the group's annual Thanksgiving fundraising efforts, Triple J stated in a press release.

Triple J noted the millions of dollars in contributions the “Pink Ladies” have given toward the improvement of health care at Guam Memorial Hospital since the group was established 57 years ago.

“We are honored to support GMHVA through this vehicle donation as well as other GMHVA endeavors that not only fund valuable lifesaving equipment for GMH, but also make a powerful impact on the countless patients and their families,” said Jeff Jones, president and COO of Triple J Enterprises Inc.

The GMH Volunteers Association is near and dear to Jeff Jones, who is carrying on a family mission, he said.

"It is important to our family and our group of companies to carry on our late mother, co-founder of Triple J and a founding member of GMHVA, Margaret Jones’ philanthropic mission to serve our community in a significant and lasting way,” Jeff Jones said.

The 2022 Kia Seltos is one of many prizes included GMHVA’s Thanksgiving Raffle drawing, which is open to anyone 18 years and older, Triple J said in the release.

“We are so grateful to our Triple J family for their support, we rely on donors like Triple J to continue supporting and improving health services in our growing community and who have a shared desire to make things better for our patients at GMH,” Jenny Cruz, chairperson of the Thanksgiving Raffle and past president of GMHVA, said.

The organization's goal is to raise $150,000 to purchase respiratory equipment for the hospital’s Respiratory Department. Tickets cost $10, and those interested can visit gmhvolunteers.org for more information.

"Top prizes include cash prizes up to $5,000 cash, round-trip airfare for 2 to the U.S. from United Airlines, plus the grand prize 2022 Kia Seltos. Major prizes include IP&E 50,000 Pacific Points, 65” LG UHD TV and $1,000 gas card, and many more prizes including 50 Thanksgiving dinner baskets worth $100 each,” Triple J Auto Group said in the release.