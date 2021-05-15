Triple J donates Ford F-150 to i*recycle

Not too long ago, Peggy Denney, who leads the i*recycle program on Guam, wished for a new truck.

Triple J, on Friday, donated to the program a Ford F-150 STX Supercab truck. The Triple J Auto Group presented the truck at its Upper Tumon showroom on May 14 to support the Guam Business Partners for Recycling Inc. i*recycle program efforts on Guam, Triple J stated in a press release.

The i*recycle program is an aluminum can recycling program that has been provided to Guam’s schools since 2007 by GBPRI, to help the schools generate much-needed funds and promote the recycling of aluminum cans throughout the island. To date the program has generated $255,000 for participating schools and is expanding the program from 40 to 60 schools.

Denney, administrator of the program, said about the partnership, “I am incredibly grateful for and appreciative of Triple J's tremendous generosity in donating this Ford F-150 truck to the i*recycle program. It's going to look fantastic and will allow me to haul twice as much as I can currently haul, and I can open the tailgate, something I haven't been able to do with mine in quite a while!”

Longtime GBPRI members noted that the program is good for the entire island.

Mark J. Sablan of SPPC: “We welcome Triple J as a partner in the i*recycle program. Triple J Motors consistently supports islandwide community outreach programs as a part of their normal course of business and we are grateful to them for supporting the i*recycle mission.”

Patricia Salas of Bank of Guam: “This partnership with Triple J allows the i*recycle program to continue uninterrupted. It keeps Peggy on the road collecting aluminum cans, reducing what goes to the landfill, and promoting recycling efforts islandwide.”

P. Sonny Ada of Ada’s Trust and Investment: “Thank you, Triple J Motors, for supporting the i*recycle program. The contribution of the Ford F-150 will go a long way in helping to collect used aluminum cans for recycling and helping support our island’s quest for a clean environment.”

Tom Shimizu, GM Ambros: “Triple J stepping up to the plate in support of i*recycle is a huge benefit to our island, and the community of Guam. We look forward to using this F-150 to pick up as much recyclable material as possible, in support of Guam schools.”

The collaboration with GBPRI is part of Triple J’s “Customers First” commitment to serving the community in more ways than one, the press release stated.

"It’s a worthy cause, we are proud to partner with GBPRI as they continue to build momentum through this worthwhile program that not only raises funds for our schools but educates the community on the importance of recycling. We are happy to be able to support them in their efforts," said Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J Enterprises Inc.