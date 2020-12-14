Triple J employees donate to Make-A-Wish

On Friday, Dec. 11, Triple J presented a check for more than $3,600 to Make-A-Wish Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands from donations made through its employee elective payroll deduction program, Triple J stated in a press release. This is the second check presentation since the program started in April 2019.

"About a quarter of Triple J employees on Guam and Saipan donate a portion of their checks to support Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI chapter. They know that with their donation, they are helping bring a child's imagination to life," said Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J Enterprises Inc. "Wishes don't stop because of COVID-19, and now, more than ever, the organization needs the help of large and individual donors to continue ​giving the gift of hope to a waiting child."

Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI, thanked Triple J for its generous contribution, emphasizing the importance of each and every donor.

"Generous individual donors like Triple J employees make it possible for us to continue the mission, especially during such unprecedented times," Tydingco said. "Your support matters so much more and will make it possible for us to share the power of a wish on Guam and CNMI."​

For more information about the Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI chapter, email info@guam.wish.org or call 671-649-9474 for Guam or 670-483-9474 for the CNMI.