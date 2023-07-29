Triple J, Ford Fund support local Red Cross with donation of $10K

Triple J Enterprises Inc., in collaboration with Ford Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Co., announced a joint effort to provide support to the victims of Typhoon Mawar.

On July 24, Triple J and Ford Fund presented a donation of $10,000 to the Guam chapter of the American Red Cross to aid in its ongoing disaster relief operations, Triple J said in a news release.

The American Red Cross has been at the forefront of the disaster response efforts, offering critical support to those impacted by Typhoon Mawar, Triple J added in the release. The $10,000 donation from Triple J and Ford Fund will contribute to the Red Cross' ongoing relief operations, enabling the organization to provide shelter, meals, medical aid and other essential services to those in need.

By joining forces with the American Red Cross, Triple J and Ford Fund aim to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the affected individuals and families, helping them recover and rebuild their lives, Triple J said in the release.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by Typhoon Mawar, and we are committed to providing support in any way we can,” said Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J. "By partnering with Ford Fund, we hope our contribution to the American Red Cross will provide much-needed relief and assistance to those who need it most."

Chita Blaise, CEO of the American Red Cross Guam Chapter, said the organization was "deeply grateful" for the donation.

"The $10,000 contribution will have a tremendous impact on our ongoing relief efforts, allowing us to provide essential services and support to those affected by Typhoon Mawar. It is heartening to see local businesses and organizations coming together to make a difference in our community," she said.

Triple J and Ford Fund expressed gratitude to the American Red Cross and all the volunteers and first responders working tirelessly to help the affected individuals and families during this challenging time, Triple J said in the release.

Red Ball set for September

Due to the impact of Typhoon Mawar, the 21st annual Red Ball was postponed and is now set to take place Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon.

Table and ticket sales are ongoing. For ticket or table purchase or inquiries, contact Chita Blaise at 671-688-0280 or at chita.blaise@redcross.org.

The highlight of the Red Ball is the raffle of a Ford Ranger XLT Supercrew 4WD as the grand prize, provided by Triple J.

Other items include a round-trip ticket for two to Dubai from Philippine Airlines with two nights accommodations at the Dusit Thani Dubai, gas certificates, hotel stays, designer items from DFS and other prizes. The raffle tickets, limited to 800, are priced at $100 per ticket and the winners need not be present to win. Tickets are available for purchase at the Triple J Showroom; Honda Motors Showroom; JMI Offices; American Red Cross Guam Chapter; and at selected Mobil gas stations: Airport, Sinajana, Ysengsong, Adelup and Mangilao; or by calling 671-688-0280.