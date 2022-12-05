Triple J gives $20K to nonprofits

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Triple J Enterprises reinstated its annual Triple J Family/Fun/Run/Walk on Nov. 12, with the goal of raising money for local nonprofit organizations, Triple J announced in a press release.

More than 1,300 runners and 250 volunteers participated in the race, which was billed in a release as the "happiest, most vibrant and foamiest on the island."

According to the company, checks totaling $20,000 were presented recently to four nonprofit groups by the executive team of Triple J at the dealership’s main location in Upper Tumon.

Guam Cancer Care, Lupus Awareness Group of Guam, Boy Scouts Chamorro District and Sanctuary Inc. of Guam each received a $5,000 donation, Triple J said in the release.

In addition to the organizations that received the donations, Triple J Enterprises group of companies, its staff and board of directors, as well as the island residents who have been impacted by these organizations were “humbled by the outpouring of support by our community,” the company stated.