Red Lobster Guam has closed permanently, two years after opening its doors in July 2019, as a result of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Guam's restaurant and tourism industry.

Triple J Enterprises Inc. announced Red Lobster Guam's closure on Monday.

"The pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for our group, most especially our restaurants that rely heavily on Guam's tourism and hospitality industry," Triple J Enterprises Inc. President and COO Jeff Jones said in a statement. "We have done our best to try and navigate through this unchartered territory but have exhausted all options and have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Red Lobster Guam permanently."

Jones said the priority at this time is to ensure the well-being of the dedicated and passionate team members, whom he described as "the heart of our restaurants and helped us fulfill the ultimate seafood experience with the highest standards of quality and service with a strong sense of community."

"We thank the community for their patronage, and most importantly our team members for their perseverance during this trying time," Jones said.

Outback Steakhouse, owned and operated by Triple J Restaurant Group, will remain open to serve Guam, the company said.

The pandemic forced a number of businesses on Guam to permanently closed their doors, including Travel Pacificana in Hagåtña after 44 years, Chuck E Cheese's in Tamuning after 10 years, Forever 21 in Tamuning, Tony Roma's at Agana Shopping Center, and Tango Theaters at Agana Shopping Center after about 14 years.

Others have remained temporarily closed, while waiting for tourists to arrive in big numbers.

More than 900 tourists from Taiwan have so far arrived to get COVID-19 vaccination while vacationing. Flights from Guam's main tourism market of South Korea, meanwhile, will begin on July 31, followed by others in August.

