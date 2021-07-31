Guam's iconic trolley rides are back after a 16-month pandemic shutdown and are free of charge to passengers for at least a month because of an $18,000 subsidy from the Guam Visitors Bureau.

One trolley from Lam Lam Tours & Transportation returned to action Friday, transporting tourists, military personnel and residents between Guam Premier Outlets and the Micronesia Mall with multiple stops along the main Tumon strip.

"We are really happy to be back after a 1-1/2-year suspension," Lam Lam Tours & Transportation General Manager Katsutoshi Kabasawa said, as he waved at the departing trolley full of Taiwanese tourists in front of the Micronesia Mall around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The tourists, mostly on Guam under GVB's Air V&V, or "vaccination and vacation," program, waved back enthusiastically.

Prior to Friday, the last time trolleys rolled on the streets of Guam was March 21, 2020, because of the pandemic, Kabasawa said.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez first announced the return of trolley service during a meeting Tuesday of the GVB board of directors, followed by a statement from the bureau on Thursday.

"GVB paid Lam Lam Tours $18,000 for one month of service, July 30-Aug. 30, 2021, so local residents, military, and visitors can ride the trolley for free, and encourage local businesses to reopen," GVB public information officer Josh Tyquiengco told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

GVB board Chairman Milton Morinaga and other officials called for more tourism-related businesses to reopen, as tourists start trickling in from Taiwan and soon, from Guam's main market of South Korea, and then from Japan.

Ongoing military exercises also have helped fill some hotels and increased business opportunities in and around Tumon, officials said, but more businesses need to reopen.

Kabasawa said Lam Lam Tours is now "discussing with GVB" the possibility of an additional route for trolley service.

After the GVB support ends on Aug. 30, Kabasawa said, it's uncertain whether Lam Lam Tours will be able to sustain the trolley service by relying on passenger fares.

A one-way trolley ride normally cost $4 prior to the pandemic.

"But this one is free for one month," Kabasawa said.

Lam Lam Tours management said it is hoping there will be enough tourists, not only from Taiwan, but also from Korea and Japan, as well as military and residents, to sustain the trolley operations beyond August.

Kabasawa said Lam Lam Tours was able to provide transportation needs to military personnel during the pandemic.

When tourists from Taiwan started arriving early this month under GVB's Air V&V program, Lam Lam Tours once again started carrying tourists between the airport and hotels.

Lam Lam Tours has about 70 employees and 100 buses right now, Kabasawa said.

The company also has about 25 trolleys.

Because of the prolonged suspension of portions of Lam Lam Tours' operations, the company's bus drivers started looking for other jobs.

Kabasawa said Lam Lam Tours is looking for new bus drivers.

The free trolley rides are part of GVB's effort to continue to revitalize Guam's No. 1 industry, tourism. The announcement of the one-month free trolley rides came on the same day Guam reached its goal of fully vaccinating at least 80%, or 96,031, of the adults on the island, which officials said would help reopen the economy.