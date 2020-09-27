A tropical depression has formed northeast of the Mariana islands.

The National Weather Service, Guam Weather Forecast Office is monitoring Tropical Depression 15W, which was located near 20.5 degrees north lattitude and 159.1 degrees east longitude, or roughly 1,065 miles east-northeast of Guam, as of 6 a.m. today.

It is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

NWS advised Tropical Depression 15W is forecast to intensify through tonight, possibly becoming a tropical storm. While there is a high chance of development within the next 24 hours, it has a low chance of directly impacting the Mariana region at this time. However, there is a chance of increased swells from this system and increasing showers and thunderstorms.

For the Marianas, the chance for showers will increase after Monday, with most of the rain expected on Wednesday. For now, the rainfall maximum looks like it will stay southeast of Guam. It is important to remember that this could change over the next few days.

Although 15W poses no direct threat to Guam at this time, the Offices of Guam Homeland and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to stay up to date with the latest information for any changes in the system’s track or additional advisories. Be prepared to take action, if necessary. Additional guidance will be issued as needed.