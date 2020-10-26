Tropical disturbance brings rain, high seas to Guam

There’s a tropical disturbance southwest of Guam that’s bringing rain and high surf to Guam and the Marianas.

The National Weather Service, Guam Office, has been watching a tropical disturbance, called Invest Area 99W, track through the region the last several days.

“It passed south of Guam yesterday and is now situated southwest of Guam, moving slowly west or west-northwest. Numerical forecast models indicate steady development in the coming days as it heads generally toward the Philippines. Any and all development will occur well west of Guam and the CNMI, and north of Yap and Palau,” according to meteorologists.

“A surface trough associated with this disturbance will pass over the Marianas today, keeping showers and thunderstorms in place at least through tonight and into Tuesday.”

According to the press release, seas and surf will be elevated through tonight due to the breezy conditions associated with the trough and disturbance. Expect southeast winds of 15 to 20 mph today with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph near showers.

Drier midweek

Guam residents can expect drier weather filtering in across the Marianas on Tuesday as the disturbance and trough move west. A drier trade wind pattern will take hold through much of the week.

A wet Halloween weekend?

Meteorologists will be watching another area of disturbed weather over eastern Micronesia this week.

Numerical models show showers and thunderstorms will track westward across the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia the next few days and could reach the Marianas by Halloween.

To keep a check on all the latest NWS forecasts and advisories, please go to our web page at www.weather.gov/gum