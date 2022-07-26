Residents who plan to be out and about this week might want to have an umbrella handy, as the National Weather Service is tracking a tropical disturbance in the area.

On Monday, NWS notified Guam residents that a weak tropical disturbance will make its way across the region.

“We’re in for a wet couple days as a tropical disturbance passes over the Marianas,” said Landon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the NWS Guam office. "In an unstable and light wind pattern, funnel clouds are possible the next couple days, in addition to low cloud bases, heavy showers and thunderstorms."

A release from NWS indicated that for Guam, periods of moderate to heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and brief, gusty winds are possible.

NWS said the conditions are also favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Although rare and brief, they may cause minor damage. If a funnel cloud is spotted nearby, residents are advised to move indoors.

While Aydlett was uncertain whether funnel clouds seen Monday reached the ground, he did encourage residents to report funnel cloud sightings to NWS.

Over the next few days the tropical disturbance will bring unsettled weather and gustier winds from variable directions, but the heaviest showers are expected today.

No significant threats are anticipated but resident are encouraged to prepare for wetter weather through Wednesday.