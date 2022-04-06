Tropical disturbance could mean rainy weekend, flooding

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office is monitoring a tropical disturbance, Invest Area 95W, which was nearly stationary south of Chuuk on Tuesday.

It is expected to head west-northwest toward Yap over the next few days.

There remains high uncertainty on the expected movement and intensity but it is expected to strengthen as it moves toward Yap and the Philippine Sea, remaining south of Guam, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

If 95W moves closer to Guam as it passes to the southwest, localized flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas, while flash flooding will be possible in areas of heaviest rainfall, especially near steep terrain, the Weather Service said.

"Residents and visitors of the Marianas are advised to closely monitor this developing situation and stay up to date with the latest for any additional advisories later this week," the Guam agencies stated.

Those living in flood-prone areas should keep aware of conditions in the event of any heavy showers over the island; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding and watch for any additional advisories, they added.

• A red flag warning is in effect for Guam until 7 p.m. Friday evening. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. East winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected during the afternoons. The highest threat is expected for central and southern Guam during the daytime hours. Any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

• A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Friday night. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east-facing reefs. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous conditions. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore and call or wave for help.