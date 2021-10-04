Tropical disturbance expected to bring heavy showers to the Marianas

There's another tropical disturbance that is likely to bring heavy showers to Guam and the Mariana Islands by the end of the week.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office is monitoring a tropical disturbance, Invest Area 93W, centered just southwest of Chuuk, according to a press release.

Officials also are warning of high surf and an advisory is in effect through late afternoon Monday.

The disturbance is expected to track generally north-northwest the next few days, coming closer to the Marianas by the end of the week. As it does, showers and thunderstorms will increase across the region by midweek.

At this time, uncertainty remains for the exact forecast track and intensity of the system as it approaches the Marianas. Guam can expect to receive numerous heavy showers between Wednesday and Friday. Depending on how organized the system is and where it tracks when it approaches, current estimates call for 1 to 1.25 inches of rainfall per day all week, with heavier showers by midweek. Changes to this forecast are likely as conditions evolve.

Excessive rainfall will cause localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and rapidly rising streams and rivers. Take the following preparedness actions now:

• Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding.

• Take action if flood advisories are issued. Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items such as tents and canopies that may become airborne with heavy winds before inclement weather arrives.

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system track or intensity may change, and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), with NWS, will continue to monitor all systems in the area and provide updates as needed.

Dangerous swimming conditions

There's a high surf advisory and high risk of rip currents until 6 p.m. today for north-facing reefs.

These create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and cause localized beach erosion. Officials warn residents that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away into deeper water.

West facing reefs are likely below advisory levels due to the north angle of the swell but elevated surf is still likely.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If you're able, swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head back to shore when you are out of the current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.