Meteorologists are anticipating a tropical disturbance to pass south of Guam this weekend.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a special weather statement for Guam and Rota.

As of this afternoon, a developing circulation was located about 600 miles south-southeast of Guam, or about 150 miles southwest of Chuuk. This system is currently moving northwest around 10 mph.

There is still uncertainty as to the exact track and strength of the developing disturbance. As advised by NWS, impacts may begin to be felt on Friday night and lasting into Sunday as the system passes south of Guam. Showers, thunderstorms and breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph are possible for Guam, Rota and the coastal waters. These conditions may create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Plan ahead

Due to the uncertainty of exactly how close to Guam the disturbance will pass and the strength, it is advised to take basic precautionary actions through the rest of the week while the weather is still clear:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The storm track or intensity may change and advisories regarding flash flooding or dangerous seas may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items such as canopies and trampolines that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action: Clear drainage areas and un-block clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding