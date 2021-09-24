The strongest winds and rain started a couple of hours after Tropical Storm 20W’s closest approach to Guam.

The center of the storm passed about 45 miles to the west-southwest of Guam around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center upgraded 20W to a tropical storm about 7 p.m. but, as of 8:30 p.m., it hadn’t been given a name, according to the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office.

By this morning, winds and rain are expected to have subsided as the storm makes its way toward the Philippines, said Ken Kleeschulte, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a typhoon over the next 24 hours, Kleeschulte stated Thursday night.

About 8 p.m., Guam was just starting to feel tropical storm force winds, which are a minimum of 39 mph.

Sustained winds through the night were expected to reach about 45 mph, Kleeschulte said.

He said Saipan had started feeling tropical storm winds about 4 p.m. Thursday.

As the storm moves away from the Marianas, advisories may be issued for small boats not to venture into rough waters and for swimmers to be cautious about riptides.